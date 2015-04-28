US consumer bureau fines Regions Bank for illegal overdraft practices

WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. consumer financial regulator on Tuesday fined Regions Bank $7.5 million over allegations it charged overdraft fees to customers who had not opted into that service.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in addition to the penalty, the bank has already refunded consumers $49 million in fees and will fully refund all remaining customers. It also must hire an independent consultant to identify any other customers who may have been charged illegal fees. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson)