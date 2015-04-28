US consumer bureau fines Regions Bank for illegal overdraft practices

WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. consumer financial
regulator on Tuesday fined Regions Bank $7.5 million over
allegations it charged overdraft fees to customers who had not
opted into that service.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in addition to
the penalty, the bank has already refunded consumers $49 million
in fees and will fully refund all remaining customers. It also
must hire an independent consultant to identify any other
customers who may have been charged illegal fees.
