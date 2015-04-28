UPDATE 1-U.S. consumer bureau fines Regions Bank for overdraft practices

(Adds comments from CFPB director, Regions spokeswoman)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. consumer financial regulator on Tuesday fined Regions Bank $7.5 million for charging overdraft fees to customers who had not opted into that service, marking its first action against a bank for illegal overdraft practices.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said in addition to the penalty, the bank has already refunded consumers $49 million in fees and will fully refund all remaining customers.

It also must hire an independent consultant to identify any other customers who may have been charged illegal fees and correct any errors that could show up on consumers' credit reports, the regulator said.

"We take the issue of overdraft fees very seriously and will be vigilant about making sure that consumers receive the protections they deserve," CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Regions, which is headquartered in Alabama and operates about 1,700 retail branches, said a "small subset of customers" were charged fees in error, and that the bank reported the issue to the CFPB.

"We believe the vast majority of the refunds have been completed and we have made changes to our internal systems," spokeswoman Evelyn Mitchell said.

The CFPB is a relatively new regulator created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law to help protect consumers from predatory lending practices by banks, mortgage servicers, pay-day lenders and others.

That same year, new rules took effect which prohibited banks and credit unions from charging overdraft fees on ATMs and debit card transactions unless customers opted into the service.

If customers do not choose to enable overdrafts, then banks are able to decline transactions if the accounts do not have enough money, but they cannot charge fees for it.

The CFPB said Regions violated that rule by failing to obtain opt-in permission from some customers, and it ended up charging some people fees as high as $36.

The violations occurred in cases where customers had linked their checking accounts to savings accounts or lines of credit.

This arrangement allowed for funds to be automatically transferred between accounts to cover shortages, but the customers with these linked accounts were never given a chance to opt in or out of overdraft protection, the CFPB said.

The bank discovered the problem during an internal review, but waited almost a year before fixing it and alerting senior executives.

Those executives in turn notified the CFPB about the error, the bureau said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson)