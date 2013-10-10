U.S. securities regulator to give more guidance on trading errors

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 10 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission plans to give further guidance on a rule
aimed at stopping erroneous trades from entering the market as
the regulator works with exchanges and brokers on reducing
operational risk, a SEC official said on Thursday.
Trading firm KCG Holdings Inc, the successor company
to Knight Capital Group, is near a settlement of around $12
million with the SEC related to last year's trading glitch that
disrupted equity markets and led to Knight's sale to rival
Getco, sources told Reuters two weeks ago.
Knight disclosed in November that it was being formally
investigated by the SEC on whether it complied with the "market
access rule." The rule requires brokers to put in place risk
controls to prevent the execution of erroneous trades or orders
that exceed pre-set credit or capital thresholds.
"We still view around here the market access rule as
carrying an awful lot of freight," James Burns, deputy director
of the SEC's Division of Trading and Markets, said at an
Investment Company Institute conference.
"It's an important tool at our disposal and we are hoping to
give further guidance out about that before too long and there
are going to be instructive instances we'll all have to talk
about with respect to market access."
On Aug. 1, 2012, a glitch at Knight caused millions of
unintentional orders to flood the market over a 45-minute
period, leaving the firm with a huge position it had to unload
at a total loss of $461.1 million.
The incident was one of several high-profile technology
problems that jolted the securities industry the past couple of
years.