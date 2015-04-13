REFILE-Kraft case to test Dodd-Frank muscle

(Adds ampersand to law firm name)
By Mike Kentz
NEW YORK, April 13 (IFR) - Allegations of fraud and
manipulative trading by Kraft Foods in derivatives markets are
garnering attention beyond the fact that a household food and
beverage-maker has been thrust into a regulatory doghouse
normally reserved for the world's largest banks.
The case could also affect the rest of the US corporate
market as the CFTC seeks to expand the definition of
manipulation in derivatives markets by using a new enforcement
tool provided by Dodd-Frank regulations for the first time since
the law's passage.
"If Kraft is found guilty it will significantly expand the
ability of the CFTC to prosecute firms transacting in large size
in derivatives markets," said Robert Zwirb, former CFTC lawyer
and consulting attorney at Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft. "The
CFTC's use of Rule 180.1 has yet to be tested, and with Kraft's
apparent intention to litigate this matter, we may soon find out
just how powerful a tool the provision will be."
CFTC Rule 180.1 allows the agency to allege and prosecute
fraud and manipulation in derivatives markets without having to
prove that the firm in question intended to be fraudulent or
manipulative. The agency only has to prove the firm acted in a
reckless manner.
Kraft is being pursued for breaches of a number of rules,
including 180.2 - a well-worn anti-manipulation provision - and
others. But it is the first test of the new 180.1 rule that
makes this case stand out.
At issue in the case is a set of large orders placed by
Kraft in the wheat futures market in November 2011 that were
later stopped just prior to delivery.
The firm bought US$93.5m of futures contracts set to deliver
wheat in December, well over the firm's storage capacity of
US$50m of wheat, which was 80% full at the time, according to
the CFTC complaint.
Kraft later stopped the order prior to delivery and bought
wheat in the cash market. During that time, cash prices declined
and the spread between December and March futures narrowed,
netting the company a US$5.4m profit, according to the CFTC.
The play could be construed as a basic arbitrage strategy -
futures and cash prices were dislocated at the initiation of the
strategy but upon convergence the firm adjusted its position in
the interest of good business. But lawyers say the firm has some
explaining to do based on the sheer size of the position. The
futures order would have delivered 15m bushels of wheat and
constituted 87% of open interest in the wheat futures market at
one point.
"Kraft has some difficult facts to contend with in 35
years of practicing in this area, including at the CFTC, I have
never seen a situation in which a trader held 87% of the open
interest in the spot month contract," said one commodity
derivatives lawyer.
Kraft is yet to respond, so lawyers can only guess what the
defense will be. Kraft and Mondelez International, a spin-off
entity included in the complaint, have said in reports they plan
to "vigorously litigate this matter".
The Kraft case will be the first time use of the provision
reaches court. The CFTC cited Rule 180.1 in its enforcement
action against JPMorgan for its London Whale transgressions, but
the bank settled out of court.
The widened standard is a product of agency complaints that
former enforcement standards around manipulation were too weak,
since proving intent is a difficult standard to meet.
"In my opinion Kraft/Mondelez may be guilty of something,
but I don't think the transgressions fit under the new
provisions," said another former CFTC lawyer.
CORPORATE THOUGHTS
The finding in the case will be key for US corporates that
use futures markets in large size for hedging product sales or
feedstock purchases - as was the case for Kraft in connection
with wheat.
US corporates have fought against being roped into a
proposed tightening of limits on the size of speculative
positions a firm can take in commodity derivatives markets -
another rule Kraft is alleged to have violated. As such, the
case is likely to take on increasing importance for US
corporates as they continue to deal with Dodd-Frank-driven
changes to derivatives markets.
"The case has implications for all end-users that hedge
risks in futures markets because it underscores that the
requirements of the commodities laws, and the need for strong
compliance procedures, are not limited to the likes of banks and
trading firms who we typically view as being regulated by the
CFTC," said Melvin Brosterman, partner in the litigation
practice at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan.
"If Kraft can be charged, so can any end-user."
(Reporting by Mike Kentz, Editing by Owen Wild)