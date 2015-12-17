FCC wants details on AT&T, Comcast, T-Mobile data plans

WASHINGTON Dec 17 The Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday it has asked major Internet providers to discuss innovative data policies in the wake of the government's net neutrality rules.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler told reporters Thursday that commission staff sent letters on Wednesday to AT&T, Comcast and T-Mobile "to come in and have a discussion with us about some of the innovative things that they are doing."

Wheeler said the letters are focused on data policies.

T Mobile has introduced a new "Binge On" policy that does not count some digital video services against data limits.

Comcast is rolling out its own live streaming TV service called "Stream TV" that would not count usage against data caps if using Comcast services.

AT&T has had "sponsored data plan" programs that allow content providers to subsidize users wireless data.

Wheeler said the commission wants to welcome innovation in its open Internet order. He said the commission wants to "keep aware" of what is going on.

On Dec. 4, a U.S. appeals court heard arguments on Friday over the legality of the FCC's net neutrality rules, in a case that may ultimately determine how consumers get access to content on the Internet.

The fight is the latest battle over Obama administration rules requiring broadband providers to treat all data equally, rather than giving or selling access to a so-called Web "fast lane." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)