版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 11日 星期三 22:13 BJT

Global watchdog to review resilience of securities clearing houses

LONDON, March 11 The world's main clearing houses will be scrutinised by global markets regulators to ensure they can withstand extreme market shocks unaided by taxpayer money.

The International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) announced on Wednesday it was undertaking a review of stress testing by clearing houses, also known as central counterparties (CCPs).

Clearing houses stand between two sides of a trade to make sure the transaction is completed even if one side goes bust.

"The systemic importance of CCPs is growing substantially," IOSCO said in a statement. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐