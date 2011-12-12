Some US-listed firms told to reveal Syria, Iran links-FT

NEW YORK Dec 11 At least a dozen U.S.-listed companies have been told by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to disclose business activity in and with Syria, Iran and others deemed "state sponsors" of terror by the state department, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

The inquiries are part of SEC reviews of companies' investment risks to security holders.

Sony Corp, Caterpillar Inc, American Express, Aecom Technology, Iridex and Veolia Environnement are among the companies that received letters from the SEC's corporate finance division, the report said.

Their responses show how sales have shrivelled with tighter international sanctions, the FT said.