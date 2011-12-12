Some US-listed firms told to reveal Syria, Iran links-FT

NEW YORK Dec 11 At least a dozen
U.S.-listed companies have been told by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to disclose business activity in and with
Syria, Iran and others deemed "state sponsors" of terror by the
state department, the Financial Times said on Sunday.
The inquiries are part of SEC reviews of companies'
investment risks to security holders.
Sony Corp, Caterpillar Inc, American
Express, Aecom Technology, Iridex and
Veolia Environnement are among the companies that
received letters from the SEC's corporate finance division, the
report said.
Their responses show how sales have shrivelled with tighter
international sanctions, the FT said.