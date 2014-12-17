TRLPC: U.S. regulators' leveraged loan policies starting to bite

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 17 Lenders scaled back on
underwriting large debt-laden buyouts for low-rated companies in
the fourth quarter, signaling that U.S. warnings to regulated
banks against these highly leveraged transactions are gaining
traction.
Loans testing regulatory guidelines keep getting done, but
banks appear to be more judicious, based on new Thomson Reuters
LPC data, even as uncertainties about compliance linger.
"There is still a wide discrepancy about what works and what
doesn't," one senior banker said.
The largest corporate leveraged buyout deals this quarter
carried debt 6.54 times earnings, on average.
Leverage over six times debt to earnings before interest,
tax depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) is problematic, and
could spur penalties, under the guidelines issued in March 2013
to banks regulated by the Federal Reserve, Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
While still high, the debt ratio fell from 6.96 times in the
third quarter, the loftiest level since holding above seven
times through most of 2007.
TIBCO Software's $2 billion loan backing its buyout by Vista
Equity Partners inflated the fourth quarter average, with
Moody's Investors Service estimating debt to Ebitda of 11 times.
Factoring in substantial synergies and adjustments on that deal
provided by the sponsor, however, the average debt to earnings
for large corporate buyouts fell further to 6.28 times, LPC data
show.
Regulators' latest attempts to clarify the guidelines, with
a frequently asked question series and senior banker meetings
last month, left many lenders still grappling with complex
underwriting decisions.
Bankers are increasingly prudent in following the
guidelines, which also deem loans as "criticized" or "special
mention" if companies cannot repay all senior debt or half of
total debt from free cash flow in five to seven years. Wiggle
room remains, as does some confusion, bankers agree.
"It's more difficult to pull together underwriting groups,
but there's still plenty of opportunity for deals over six times
leveraged," including PetSmart Inc and Riverbed
Technology Inc, the senior banker said. "There is a
huge swath of banks in there that haven't seen this as a
problem."
Citigroup, Nomura, Jefferies, Barclays and Deutsche Bank
this week lined up commitments for $6.95 billion of debt to
finance the $8.7 billion purchase of PetSmart by a private
equity consortium led by BC Partners. The funding for the
largest 2014 leveraged buyout would put leverage around 6.5
times, based on December 14 numbers from PetSmart.
While several banks backed away, worried the deal would not
pass guidance, others determined the loans will comply based on
quick debt repayment, LPC reported.
Separately, Thoma Bravo LLC and the Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan on December 15 agreed to buy network equipment
manufacturer Riverbed for $3.6 billion, which would put leverage
above six times, several banking sources said.
While both deals would top the six times gauge, they fit
into a growing trend away from even greater leverage. The share
of deals levered above seven times dwindled to 31 percent in the
fourth quarter from 55 percent in the third quarter and 42
percent in second quarter.
"Anything over seven times is a no-no," said another banker.
It will be clearer next year whether a sustained shift
toward lower leverage will take hold.
"The proof will be in 2015, where you will start to see the
trends after deals that were already in the pipeline earlier
this year were done," said Jonathan DeSimone, a managing
director at Sankaty Advisors in Boston.
Some of the most highly leveraged deals, though, will keep
swinging to lenders outside of the purview of regulators
pressing the guidance.
"As an investor, we certainly value the trading liquidity
that the established counterparties offer in our market, and we
absolutely put a premium on those situations versus those where
the deal is not going to trade to the same extent," DeSimone
said. "We would expect cost of capital to be lower than for an
instrument syndicated by an institution that hasn't invested as
much in its trading platform."
