UPDATE 2-Regus sees growth as more cos rent office space

(Adds CEO comments in paragraph 3,5; updates share price)

* Sees level of growth increasing in H2

* H1 adj pretax profit 13 mln stg vs 9.7 mln stg last year

* Raises dividend 6 pct to 0.9p

* Shares up as much as 9 percent

By Tresa Sherin Morera

BANGALORE, Aug 30 Office space supplier Regus Plc sees its sales and cash growing further after reporting higher profits for the first half on a pick up in demand from big businesses looking for temporary space amid economic uncertainties.

Luxembourg-headquartered Regus, which offers ready-to-use offices for rentals as short as half a day, said occupancy at its mature business -- centres opened before January 2010 -- was at a record level of 86.7 percent.

"That (higher occupancy) is a result of more and more companies changing the way they work and starting to take up flexible workings, in particular large corporations," Chief Executive Mark Dixon told Reuters.

The company, whose customers include GlaxoSmithKline , Google , and Starbucks , raised its interim dividend 6 percent to 0.9 pence and said it was on track to meet its full-year expectations.

"We expect to see the level of growth increase in the second half as we are still seeing very healthy levels of demand with more companies looking to cut costs and move to flexible working and we will need to open up centres to supply to that demand," Dixon said.

The company, whose net cash stood at 197.8 million pounds at the end of the first half, said it would continue to look at investing in new centres.

London-listed Regus currently has business centres in 88 countries.

The company's January-June pretax profit before exceptional items was 13 million pounds ($21.3 million), compared with 9.7 million pounds last year. Revenue grew 10 percent to 565.6 million pounds.

"The performance within its mature sites was a key driver behind this, while underlying cash generation was also excellent making its expansion during the period self funded," Panmure Gordon wrote in a note to clients.

In March, the company reported a 67 percent drop in earnings but said expansion and cost-cutting will return it to growth in 2011.

Regus last year had invested 70 million pounds in opening 125 new centres and moved into seven new countries, while streamlining the business.

Regus shares, which have shed 43 percent of their value over the past three months, were up 6.25 percent at 68 pence at 0923 GMT. They touched a high of 70 pence earlier in the day. ($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)