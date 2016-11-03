Regus says quarterly growth slows to 3.8 pct

Nov 3 Office space provider Regus Plc
curbed its expansion plans on Thursday, as it noted a slowdown
in revenue growth rate in the third quarter.
* The company, which provides meeting rooms, business
lounges and office spaces for rent, said revenue growth rate at
constant currency came in at 3.8 percent for the quarter ended
Sept. 30.
* This compares with 6.4 percent growth seen in the second
quarter and 17.3 percent growth a year earlier.
* Regus, which was founded by billionaire Mark Dixon, said
it had visibility to open about 240 new centres this year,
versus a previous expectation of about 350 new centres.
* Revenue rose 18.4 percent to 566.9 million pounds ($700
million), helped by the pound's sharp fall since Britain
voted to leave the European Union.
* Revenue at constant currencies rose 3.8 percent.
* Revenues at its mature centres - locations that have been
open at least two years as of December - fell for the second
successive quarter and were down 2.6 percent at constant
currency, reflecting softer conditions in some markets and
higher closures year to date.
* The company also proposed to create a holding company by
the name of International Workplace Group (IWG), which would be
headquartered in Switzerland and have its primary listing on the
main market of the London Stock Exchange. Regus is currently
headquartered in Luxembourg.
($1 = 0.8097 pounds)
(Reporting By Pranav Kiran and Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing
by Gopakumar Warrier)