DEALTALK-Obamacare helps private equity get its rehab clinic fix

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Olivia Oran
Dec 8 Investors are pouring money into the
operators of U.S. rehab centers as many more Americans get
health care coverage for addiction treatment, driving up
valuations and triggering a consolidation of businesses in the
fragmented sector.
Under President Barack Obama's healthcare law, new health
plans must cover ten core health benefit areas. This includes
substance abuse and mental health disorders, opening up services
such as alcohol and drug detox or addiction therapy to many
Americans who previously couldn't afford them.
The healthcare law also allows young adults to stay on their
parents' insurance plans until age 26. This offers coverage to
many young people struggling with drug abuse and eating
disorders.
And the economic recovery has helped as well, as it means
more people can afford to pay the expenses that the plans won't
cover.
There are now a growing number of major investors, led by
private equity firms and healthcare companies, seeking to take
advantage of a market for addiction services that experts say
has grown to $35 billion a year now from $21 billion in 2003.
Prices for rehab businesses are climbing so high that some
of those who bought assets in the previous decade are taking
their profits and selling to a new wave of investors betting on
the sector on expectations of continued strong growth.
"The appetite among private equity firms for these assets
tends to be greater because there is less payer reimbursement
risk and the growth opportunities are so great," said James
Clark, a managing director at investment bank Harris Williams &
Co.
The latest wave of investors includes Goldman Sachs Group
Inc's private equity arm, which gave tens of millions of
dollars to two healthcare industry veterans Mitch Eisenberg and
Lewis Gold at a company called Advanced Recovery Systems late
last year to acquire and develop rehabilitation clinics.
Franklin, Tennessee-based investment banking boutique Brentwood
Capital Advisors is similarly backing another management team
led by former Universal Health Services executive Scott
Kardenetz to build a rehab center business, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Goldman said in a statement that it was part of an investor
group that "funded more than $50 million towards the
recapitalization of an existing asset in central Florida and
committed significant additional capital towards the de novo
build-out of new facilities as well as the pursuit of add-on
acquisitions, on a national basis."
Advanced Recovery Systems and Brentwood Capital did not
respond to requests for comment.
They are competing against several major publicly traded
companies in the sector, including Acadia Healthcare Company Inc
and Universal Health Services Inc, which have also been
acquiring such assets. Acadia agreed in October to buy CRC
Health Group for $1.2 billion from private equity firm Bain
Capital LLC, which bought the company for $723 million in 2006.
AAC Holdings Inc, the parent of American Addiction
Centers - which operates six substance abuse facilities across
the U.S. - has seen its shares climb nearly 70 percent since
going public in early October.
MENTAL HEALTH LAW
When Obamacare was signed into law in 2010, many investors
wondered whether it would end up being quashed in Congress or
the courts before it was implemented. But once its healthcare
exchanges began providing plans to millions of Americans this
year, investors became more convinced that there was a
longer-term opportunity.
A 2008 mental health parity law that requires health plans
that offer mental health and substance use disorder benefits to
provide coverage comparable to other medical and surgical
benefits has also helped.
According to a 2013 National Survey on Drug Use and Health,
an estimated 22.7 million Americans needed treatment for a
problem related to drugs or alcohol but only about 4.1 million
people received treatment at a specialty facility.
"The affected patient population today has greater financial
resources, which combined with a stronger economic environment,
enables patients to pay for treatment," said Rich Harding, a
managing director at investment bank Moelis & Co.
With the prices for rehab businesses climbing as demand
outstrips supply for such assets, investors are keen to snap up
more clinics so they can lower costs per patient and keep profit
margins healthy.
While there are more than 14,500 specialized drug treatment
facilities in the United States providing care for substance use
disorders, the industry is very fragmented and the largest
operators do not own more than several dozen treatment centers,
which offers plenty of scope for consolidation.
Facilities are often small, with the average operator
holding no more than 150 beds, analysts said. Because of
efficiencies of scale, larger facilities and bigger firms are
more likely to have higher margins, as are those that focus on
patients that can pay through their own means or private
insurance rather than relying on government-backed insurance.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) margins at rehab treatment centers, as a percentage of
revenue, can reach as high as 25 percent, according to brokerage
William Blair.
Market valuations have been surging. Shares of Acadia and
AAC Holdings are trading at 32 times and 56 times their
projected 12-month earnings respectively, versus 17 times for a
broader group of U.S. healthcare companies, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Among those selling is private equity and venture capital
firm Frazier Healthcare. Its high-end rehabilitation facility
operator Elements Behavioral Health, for example, is up for
sale, sources said. Elements Behavioral Health, which was set up
in 2008, did not reply to a request for comment. Frazier
Healthcare declined to comment.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York.; Additional reporting by
Greg Roumeliotis in New York.; Editing by Dan Wilchins and
Martin Howell)