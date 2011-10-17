UPDATE 1-Ametek buys Reichert Tech for $150 mln

(Follows alerts)

Oct 17 Diversified manufacturer Ametek Inc said it bought privately-held eye-care instruments maker Reichert Technologies, for about $150 million, to expand in the medical market.

Ametek, which makes electronic equipment like display and monitoring devices, and electric motors for vacuum cleaners and blowers, said the deal would give it access to the ophthalmic device market.

Ametek, valued at about $6.2 billion, had reported second-quarter results above market expectations in July, driven by high sales at its electronic instruments group.

Shares of Pennsylvania-based company closed at $38.16 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)