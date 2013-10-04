Swiss Re breaks new ground but CoCoCats unlikely to go mainstream

* Zurich-based reinsurer finds just CHF175m of demand for
cat/CoCo
* One in 200-year hurricane covered in bond sale
By Jon Penner and Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Oct 4 (IFR) - Swiss Re broke new ground in
reinsurance hybrid capital this week when it priced a
dual-trigger CoCo that borrowed features from the catastrophe
bond market, although the bespoke nature of the deal means it's
unlikely to be replicated widely.
The Zurich-based reinsurance company printed a CHF175m
(EUR142.7m) 32-year non-call seven-year bond.
The subordinated contingent write-off structure incorporated
triggers for both solvency and insurance risks. The deal is not
entirely unique, as French reinsurer SCOR priced a similar
private placement in euros this year, but there are very few
other obvious candidates to bring such a trade, experts said.
"This is a bit of a strange animal with both solvency and
cat triggers that seemed to only appeal to quite a specialist
audience," said a hybrid capital expert.
Certain investors were frightened by the complexity of the
structure. Perhaps one of the scariest elements is the trigger
for a one-in-200-year Atlantic hurricane, a feature typically
seen in a catastrophe bond but not in normal capital-raising
exercises. If such an event were to occur, the paper would be
written down to zero.
The usual risk profile of cat bonds is based on much higher
probabilities, usually in the one in 30-year to one in 50-year
range, and they generally have a much larger yield to make up
for the increased risk.
One lead indicated that the 1/200 risk embedded in this deal
would only have warranted roughly just 2% yield, well below the
amount typically required by insurance-linked security (ILS)
buyers, who are more used to 5-7% yields.
Swiss Re would have struggled to shift the hurricane risk
off its balance sheet with a standalone cat bond, and decided to
fold it into a solvency bond offering investors 7.5%.
"Most ILS investors wouldn't get out of bed for a 2% return,
so this was a chance for Swiss Re to sell hurricane tail-risk to
a wider pool of investors," said a DCM banker.
WIDER APPEAL
The fact that the deal also had elements of a traditional
CoCo meant that the Zurich-based reinsurer could distribute
catastrophe risk to a wider pool of investors.
CoCos are also a useful tool for reinsurers seeking to cover
their risks effectively.
Compared with traditional cat bonds, CoCos not only offer
longer duration and larger sized deals, but also provide access
to a more diverse investor base - one that banks such as Credit
Agricole and Credit Suisse have already taken advantage of to
issue permanent write-down deals.
SOLVENCY TRIGGER
But Swiss Re's hybrid is slightly more complicated than your
garden variety CoCo or cat issue.
The bond will also trigger if Swiss Re's Swiss Solvency Test
numbers fall below 135%. However, its latest SST levels were at
245% for the Group and 224% for Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd
(the issuing entity), as at the end of the first half of 2013.
Like the catastrophe risk, that level has also been modelled to
have a 1/200-year probability of occurring.
The added complexity of the hurricane trigger along with the
solvency trigger led to some interesting conversations for lead
managers - Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, UBS and ZKB - that were
looking to reach a wide investor audience.
Splitting the deal into its three main components, they
settled on around 4% for a standard classic hybrid, 1.5% for the
SST writedown - using a similar US dollar deal as a guide - and
2% for the cat risk.
Despite its multiple triggers, orders came in for the bond
from private banks and ultra high net worth individuals with
48%, while hedge funds took 23%, family offices 15%,
institutional and pension funds 12%, and insurance-linked
security funds 2%.
The bonds came off a bit in the secondary market, quoted
around 98.75-99.30, or roughly 6bp wider on a yield basis, by
Friday afternoon.
(Reporting by Jon Penner and Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex
Chambers)