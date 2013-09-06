Reinsurers mull response to growing competition

| LONDON/FRANKFURT, Sept 6
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Reinsurance executives
gathering for their annual get-together in Monte Carlo this
weekend will be considering their response to increasingly
popular alternative insurance-linked investments that are
driving down prices in the industry.
Investment funds looking for higher yields in a low-interest
rate environment have funnelled billions of dollars in recent
years into so-called "catastrophe bonds", which are sold by
insurers to share the risk they take on for natural disasters.
Reinsurers, whose business is to help shoulder the risks
faced by insurers in exchange for part of the profit, have seen
their pricing power diminish and their relevance threatened.
The competition is blamed for pushing reinsurance prices
down by more than a fifth in the lucrative market for hurricane
coverage in the United States when contracts there were renewed
in June and July.
That downward pressure may spill over into other lines of
business when reinsurers and their insurance company clients
renew a further round of contracts on January 1, brokers said.
James Vickers, chairman of broker Willis Re International,
said price pressures will lead some reinsurers to shift their
attention to speciality areas like marine or aerospace
insurance, while others may opt to return excess cash to
shareholders if prices are too low.
"The redeployment of capital that may not be used in U.S.
catastrophe business is the most interesting conundrum," Vickers
said.
The world's biggest reinsurer, Munich Re, has
already said it is considering buying back its own shares, while
No. 2 player Swiss Re has said its "first priority"
is growing its dividend.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's calculates that the
reinsurance sector held $34 billion in excess capital last year.
ALTERNATIVE THREAT
As long as interest rates stay low, investors in alternative
insurance products like catastrophe bonds look set to keep
gnawing away at the profitability of traditional reinsurers.
Around $10 billion of new capital flowed into
insurance-related investment structures over the last 18 months,
with the total market now worth around $45 billion, reinsurance
broker Guy Carpenter estimates.
New issues of catastrophe bonds may reach $7 billion this
year, matching a record set in 2007 before the financial crisis,
industry observers say.
Despite the challenges, credit rating agency Moody's gave an
upbeat assessment of reinsurers at a briefing in London, arguing
that most firms have embraced the new environment.
"While a continued inflow of alternative capital has the
potential to alter the core business model of reinsurers, many
firms in the sector have been preparing for this eventuality for
years," said James Eck, a senior credit officer at Moody's
But rival S&P, also in a London briefing ahead of the Monte
Carlo gathering, said there was a risk to the long-term survival
of many reinsurers.
"Reinsurers who aren't willing to adapt or try and stay
ahead of the curve are going to be pushed to the sidelines or
pushed out," said Dennis Sugrue, a reinsurance specialist at
S&P.
There could be a wave of consolidations in the industry,
particularly among smaller operators, Sugrue said.
On Wednesday the chairman of insurance market Lloyds of
London warned the rush of money into alternative
insurance products could destabilise the industry, potentially
leading to a new financial crisis.
Lloyds boss John Nelson said the industry must avoid capital
becoming detached from risk, a mistake which he said caused the
banking industry's "systemic problems" from 2007.
But many reinsurers are clearly trying to ride the wave of
alternative insurance investing, taking advantage of their own
specialist understanding of risk to not only buy the bonds for
their own portfolios but to advise others, too.
In Europe, reinsurers Swiss Re, Munich Re and Hannover Re
are active issuers of cat bonds to protect their own
reinsurance book and on behalf of insurance clients. U.S.
players such as Allstate Corp and Chubb Corp are
also regular issuers.
"Most reinsurers need and are beginning to develop some sort
of third-party fund management capability," said Willis Re's
Vickers.
"Everybody is dabbling in the alternative capital area."