REFILE-WRAPUP 1-European reinsurers see slowing price falls, new markets

* Swiss Re expects natural catastrophe price fall to slow
* Sees cover demand up some 50 pct in mature markets by 2020
* Hannover Re says retains market share, sees opportunities
* Munich Re sees tough competition before contract renewals
ZURICH/MONACO, Sept 15 Major European reinsurers
put a brave face on the outlook for an increasingly crowded
business on Monday, saying they saw a slowing decline in prices
and new opportunities in some markets.
The world's top reinsurers, meeting in the Mediterranean
resort of Monte Carlo this week for their annual conference, are
sitting on large cash piles but face risks to their business
from falling demand from insurance companies and new entrants
such as hedge funds.
Investment funds seeking higher yields in a low interest
rate environment have poured billions of dollars into the
reinsurance market via specialised investment vehicles, eating
away at the pricing power and relevance of reinsurers.
The reinsurance market helps shoulder the risks faced by
primary insurers.
Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer,
said on Monday it expected to see a slowing decline in natural
catastrophe pricing rates, with demand doubling in some markets
by 2020.
Swiss Re said in a statement it expected demand for
so-called "nat cat" cover to rise by roughly 50 percent in
mature markets and by 100 percent in high growth markets from
2012 to 2020.
The company said the rise in demand for natural catastrophe
cover would be driven by a more affluent middle class, more
frequent extreme weather events and more valuable assets in
exposed areas.
German reinsurer Hannover Re said it remained
confident about its prospects even in the midst of further
intense competition in the market.
"Competition in the market has not resulted in our losing
market share," ceo Ulrich Wallin told a news conference. "Even
in a soft market environment, we can expect stable, attractive
business opportunities."
Reinsurers describe a market as 'soft' when their pricing
power is weak relative to insurers.
Hannover Re's Wallin said there was "acute awareness" among
reinsurers that they cannot let prices slip to the point where
they are posting underwriting losses.
Rival Munich Re was less optimistic, however,
saying on Sunday it expected tough competition in the coming
months as reinsurers jostle over market share in renewing annual
contracts with insurance companies.
