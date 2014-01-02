Reinsurers face 2014 premium slide - Willis Re

LONDON Jan 2 Reinsurers could be hit with up to
a 25 percent decline in premium revenue over the next 12 months
after the number of natural and man-made disasters dropped by
half in 2013, a study by reinsurance broker Willis Re said.
As well as the relative lack of costly catastrophes, the
market remained hampered by oversupply as pension funds and
hedge funds increasingly look to offer reinsurance for insurers
looking to reduce their potential claims exposure.
"The key influence on the Jan. 1 renewals has been
overcapacity triggered by a number of converging factors,"
Willis Re CEO John Cavanagh said, citing strong results from
reinsurers and the increase in capital from non-traditional
sources, which he said totalled $50 billion.
That trend was compounded by muted demand from buyers as a
result of regulatory changes and as leading insurance groups
looked to keep more risk on their own books.
"A heady cocktail of converging factors has fuelled a soft
buyers' market in nearly all lines of business," Willis Re said
in its 1st View Renewals Report.
The biggest hit, of between 10 percent and 25 percent, would
be to U.S. property catastrophe reinsurance after a relatively
benign hurricane season," it said. European premiums, meanwhile,
could fall by between 10 percent and 15 percent.
Hannover Re last week said it expected premiums
to fall in 2014, fuelling concern about a possible price war
with peers Swiss Re, Munich Re and
Berkshire Hathaway to protect market share.
In response, some reinsurers have been looking to offer more
complex deals, branching out into speciality areas of the market
or offering underwriting services to the alternative investors,
Willis Re Chairman Peter Hearn said.
Faced with the challenge of increasing revenues in such an
environment, a number of firms are expected to take a fresh look
at mergers and acquisitions, Willis Re added.