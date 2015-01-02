Reinsurers saw further price drop in Jan - broker

FRANKFURT Jan 2 Reinsurance prices slid at the
start of the year for contracts starting on Jan. 1, as supply
outstripped demand following a reduction in natural catastrophe
damage claims, broker Willis Re said on Friday.
Reinsurers, who renew annual contracts with their mainly
European insurance company clients at the start of the year,
expect no respite from falling prices in nearly all business
lines and geographies, Willis said.
"The continued lack of demand and oversupply of capital can
only keep driving pricing down," Willis Re Chief Executive John
Cavanagh said in a statement.
Big reinsurers such as Munich Re, Swiss Re
and Hannover Re are due to release the
results of their January contract negotiations in the coming
weeks.
Swiss Re said last month that industry-wide insured losses
fell to 34 billion euros ($41 billion) last year, down nearly a
quarter from 45 billion euros in 2013, and were well below the
10-year average of 64 billion.
Munich Re is due to release its industry loss estimate for
2014 on Jan. 7.
Willis said Europe-wide property reinsurance prices for
business not affected by catastrophes were down by 10-15
percent, for example.
While some reinsurance buyers were willing to pay
above-market prices to maintain relationships with key partners,
and some reinsurers were unwilling to cut prices, small and
single-business line reinsurers were facing particularly tough
competition, Willis said.
Some reinsurers are seeking to diversify their business and
merge with peers as a way out of the predicament, it added.
"Adding to reinsurer woes are the predictions that the
global reinsurance market is only just managing to cover its
cost of capital in 2014 and may fail to do so in 2015," Cavanagh
said.
Reinsurers, whose business model is to help insurers pay big
damage claims in exchange for part of the premium, are facing
increasing competition from specialised funds offering
reinsurance backed by pension and hedge funds.
($1 = 0.8308 euros)
