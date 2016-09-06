Ratings agencies see lower reinsurance prices in 2017

LONDON, Sept 6 Reinsurance premiums are likely
to continue to fall next year, ratings agencies said on Tuesday,
following years of weaker prices due to competition in the
sector and a lack of natural catastrophe losses.
Reinsurers act as a financial backstop for insurance
companies, helping them pay for large damage claims from
hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premium.
High returns in the sector in comparison with puny interest
rates in the developed world have encouraged new players to
compete for reinsurance business, while a relatively low number
of major natural catastrophes has depressed the prices
households and businesses are prepared to pay for protection.
"The soft reinsurance market is a bit deeper and longer than
many people expected a few years ago," S&P Global's senior
director Dennis Sugrue told a media briefing.
"We don't see any real let-up in sight."
S&P said in a report prices were likely to fall 5 percent in
2016, with Sugrue seeing price declines of up to 5 percent next
year.
Fitch senior director Martyn Street told a separate briefing
he expected "low single digit" percentage declines in prices in
2017.
Fitch said in a report published on Tuesday that lower
pricing would contribute to "lower profits for a significant
number of reinsurers in 2017".
Reinsurance industry executives gather in Monte Carlo next
week for their annual meeting.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter)