Reinsurance prices stable after 2011 disasters

LONDON, April 2 Reinsurance prices are bottoming
out or rising after several years of declines, led by strong
increases in Japan and other regions hit by major natural
catastrophes last year, insurance broker Willis said on
Monday.
"Overall reinsurance rates are, at a minimum, stabilising in
most mainstream classes of business," Willis's reinsurance
brokerage arm, Willis Re, said in a report.
The cost of reinsuring Japanese property against earthquake
damage has risen by as much as 50 percent following last year's
Tohoku earthquake, which killed about 16,000 people and cost the
insurance industry up to $34 billion, Willis Re said.
Insurance prices typically rise after big natural
catastrophes as a surge in claims forces less well capitalised
players to retrench, freeing those still in the market to charge
more.
However, price increases across the broader market have been
more moderate, Willis said, held back by a steady influx of
capital into the sector from investors keen to benefit from an
upswing in prices.
"Ratings have moved where they needed to move up because of
losses," James Vickers, chairman of Willis Re International told
Reuters.
"The market has reacted in a logical way and most reinsurers
will see it as a sold step in the right direction."
The findings of the report will likely be mirrored in the
reinsurance renewals agreed between reinsurers and Asian primary
insurers on April 1, Vickers said.
European reinsurers, whose customers mostly renew their
policies on Jan. 1, have also reported mostly moderate price
increases, with strong rises confined to directly
catastrophe-related business.
The head of the Lloyd's of London insurance market
said last week he was disappointed that prices had not risen
more strongly in response to last year's catastrophes, which
also included the Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand and
Thailand's worst floods in half a century.
Insurers took a $116 billion hit from natural disasters in
2011, making it the industry's second-worst catastrophe year on
record after 2005, when Hurricane Katrina devastated New
Orleans, according to reinsurer Swiss Re.
Willis said reinsurers were more wary of exposure to the
secondary impact of catastrophes after the Thai floods, which
disabled major foreign-owned factories, triggering a wave of
surprise business interruption claims across the globe.
"We do think there are going to be more losses coming
through, from very unexpected places - supply chains are so
complicated." Vickers said.
Lloyd's has estimated it could take a $2.2 billion hit from
the Thai floods, making it the third-biggest loss it has ever
absorbed, while insurers and brokers have estimated the impact
on the industry as a whole as high as $20 billion.