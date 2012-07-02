UPDATE 2-Reinsurance Group enters annuities deal with John Hancock Life

July 2 Reinsurance Group of America Inc
said its unit has agreed to reinsure 90 percent of a block of
John Hancock Life Insurance Co's fixed deferred annuity
business, for an initial premium of $5.4 billion in invested
assets.
Reinsurance Group, which plans to invest about $350 million
of capital from existing resources, expects the deal to
immediately boost its earnings per share, starting from the
quarter ending June 30.
Macquarie analyst Sean Dargan sees the transaction as an
attractive opportunity for Reinsurance Group to put its excess
capital to work.
The company's RGA Re unit will reinsure John Hancock, the
U.S arm of Manulife Financial Corp , for 90
percent of death benefits, withdrawals, surrenders and other
benefits related to the annuities covered by the deal.
The initial premium will consist mainly of investment grade
fixed income securities and commercial mortgage loans,
Reinsurance Group said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
A fixed deferred annuity allows customers to earn a fixed
rate of interest while deferring income tax. However, the
annuity sector has been under heavy pressure from persistently
low interest rates, which have now started to weigh on insurer
earnings.
"I think we will see more transactions like these where
primary insurance companies are looking to smooth the risk in
products that they don't want to focus in the future," analyst
Dargan said.
Shares of Reinsurance Group were up about 1.5 percent at
$54.02 in late morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.