WRAPUP 1-Big reinsurers shrug off competition from pension funds

* "Cat bond" investors pressuring margins in some areas
* Big reinsurers play down threat, cite diversification
* Reinsurers expect stable results in January renewals
By Jonathan Gould and Alice Baghdjian
FRANKFURT/ZURICH, Sept 9 The world's top
reinsurers have shrugged off a growing incursion by pension
funds into their business, saying the competition was narrowly
focused and possibly of limited duration.
Munich Re, Swiss Re and Hannover Re
all cited growing margin pressure, particularly for
hurricane protection in the United States, from institutional
investors who are pumping billions of dollars into the market of
natural catastrophe securitisation.
But the three reinsurers said they were not challenged by
the arrival of these so-called alternative investors and were
confident of achieving satisfactory prices and conditions when
next year's contracts with their insurance company clients are
renewed in coming weeks.
"We take the inflow of alternative capital seriously, but we
are not alarmed by it," Swiss Re's chief underwriting officer
Matthias Weber said on Monday.
At Munich Re, board member Torsten Jeworrek told a news
conference at the annual meeting of the reinsurance industry in
Monaco: "The general impact is manageable and one should not
exaggerate."
Swiss Re said it expected prices for natural catastrophe
cover to decrease in the short term but stabilise in 2014.
Munich Re share rose 3.4 percent by 0900 GMT, helped by Bank
of America Merrill Lynch raising its recommendation on the stock
to "buy" from "neutral," according to traders.
Swiss Re stock rose 2 percent and Hannover Re rose 1.8
percent.
ALTERNATIVE THREAT
Rock-bottom interest rates in developed country markets have
helped spur the arrival of yield-hungry investors like pension
funds into the reinsurance market.
Funds have been investing in "catastrophe bonds" that cover
the risk of big damage claims, in direct competition with
traditional reinsurers, who help shoulder insurance companies'
risk in exchange for part of the profit.
Alternative investor capital for natural catastrophe risks
is expected to rise to $75 billion dollars or 25 percent of the
market for that risk in 2016, from $44 billion or a 17 percent
market share last year, Munich Re said.
Catastrophe or "cat" bonds offer a high yield but investors
risk losing some or all of their capital in the event of a
costly hurricane or earthquake and their wherewithal has yet to
be tested.
Institutional investor interest in the bonds might also wane
once general interest rates begin to rise.
In the meantime, Munich, Swiss and Hannover stressed that
diversification of their business regions and services would
alleviate the impact of alternative investors in the natural
catastrophe market.
All three companies are regular issuers of catastrophe bonds
themselves for their own books, or those of clients, and are
profiting from the advisory services they offer to insurance-
linked security (ILS) investors.
The real pressure from alternative investors will be felt by
companies without global reach, Swiss Re's Weber said. "Smaller,
less diversified reinsurers ... will be under significant
pressure," he said.
(Editing by David Holmes)