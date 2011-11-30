UPDATE 1-Cautious consumer spending squeezes Reitmans Q3 profit

Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
* Q3 EPS C$0.16 vs C$0.31 year ago
* Q3 revenue drops 3.2 pct
* November same-store sales fall 2.3 pct
Nov 30 Women's apparel retailer Reitmans (Canada) Ltd posted a lower third-quarter net income, hurt by weak demand amid concerns over economic conditions.
The Montreal-based retailer, which opened 14 new stores in the quarter, posted a 2.3 percent drop in same-store sales in November.
August-September net income fell to C$10.6 million, or 16 Canadian cents a share, from C$20.7 million, or 31 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Quarterly sales fell 3.2 percent to C$254.1 million as a result of weaker customer traffic due to high personal debt levels amongst customers, the company said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at C$14.87 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Clone Shipper LLC for U.S.D $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: