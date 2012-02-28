US builders land in Brazil with $1 bln investment

* Expect launch of first projects in three months
* Executive says property prices remain a "worry"
* Brazil tapped as sales rate begins to slow
By Vivian Pereira
SAO PAULO, Feb 28 U.S. real estate
developers Related Group and Related Cos will invest $1 billion
over the next three years in Brazil, where demand for
residential and commercial property looks unabated despite
waning economic growth.
Related Brasil, the Brazilian unit of the conglomerates
founded by real estate tycoons Jorge Pérez and Stephen Ross in
the late 1970s, will spend $120 million launching its first
projects within the next three months, executives said late on
Monday.
Partnerships and even takeovers are under study, the
executives said. Related Brasil, which will focus on the upscale
and mid-income segments, is in talks to buy land to carry out
residential, commercial, tourism and urban development projects,
they added.
"Of all the possibilities we looked at, the country with the
best growth prospects for the next 20 years to 30 years is
Brazil," Pérez said in São Paulo. "We see in Brazil many of the
characteristics that the United States had some years ago."
The move underscores the allure of Brazil to foreign
builders seeking to exit souring markets in the world's richest
economies. Related Group and Related Cos, which grew bigger by
building and operating low-income multifamily apartments in
Miami in the 1980s, have about $20 billion worth of projects in
their home market.
In Brazil, "the plan is to become one of the country's
biggest developers within three years," said Daniel Citron,
chief executive officer of Related Brasil.
Still, the company is starting out as economic activity is
waning, consumers are cutting back on debt and high housing
prices appear to be taking a toll on demand.
For most of last year, Brazilian developers struggled with
weak sales and high inventory, leading many analysts to trim
earnings forecasts for this year. Earnings per share for
Brazil's listed homebuilders are down 15 percent on average from
June, BTG Pactual said in a recent report.
FIRST FOREIGN DEVELOPER
Related Group and Related Cos, which calls themselves the
first U.S. developers with local Brazilian operations, will look
for opportunities primarily in the northeastern region, whose
economy is growing twice as fast as the nation's overall.
The companies have some projects in Mexico, Colombia and
Uruguay, but "our attention is now shifting" to Brazil, Latin
America's largest economy.
Partnerships will be the key to expanding geographically,
since Related Brasil will not have its own engineering arm.
The company will be competing with big local builders such
as PDG Realty, Cyrela Brazil Realty and
Gafisa.
"It is easier to enter markets where prices haven't risen
too much and where there is more available land," said Related
Brasil CEO Citron, the former head of Tishman Speyer's Brazil
unit.
Pérez said high property prices in Brazil, particularly in
Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, remained "a worry," especially
when compared with places like Miami.
"The concern is whether prices are high because demand is
strong, so the problem is if demand weakens, prices will too,"
he said.
But growing income and the emergence of a new middle class
with stable jobs and ample access to credit could prevent that
problem, he noted.
"Unlike the United States and Europe," Pérez said, "the
middle class, with the strongest purchasing power, is growing
sustainably, giving support to the market."