US builders land in Brazil with $1 bln investment

* Expect launch of first projects in three months

* Executive says property prices remain a "worry"

* Brazil tapped as sales rate begins to slow

By Vivian Pereira

SAO PAULO, Feb 28 U.S. real estate developers Related Group and Related Cos will invest $1 billion over the next three years in Brazil, where demand for residential and commercial property looks unabated despite waning economic growth.

Related Brasil, the Brazilian unit of the conglomerates founded by real estate tycoons Jorge Pérez and Stephen Ross in the late 1970s, will spend $120 million launching its first projects within the next three months, executives said late on Monday.

Partnerships and even takeovers are under study, the executives said. Related Brasil, which will focus on the upscale and mid-income segments, is in talks to buy land to carry out residential, commercial, tourism and urban development projects, they added.

"Of all the possibilities we looked at, the country with the best growth prospects for the next 20 years to 30 years is Brazil," Pérez said in São Paulo. "We see in Brazil many of the characteristics that the United States had some years ago."

The move underscores the allure of Brazil to foreign builders seeking to exit souring markets in the world's richest economies. Related Group and Related Cos, which grew bigger by building and operating low-income multifamily apartments in Miami in the 1980s, have about $20 billion worth of projects in their home market.

In Brazil, "the plan is to become one of the country's biggest developers within three years," said Daniel Citron, chief executive officer of Related Brasil.

Still, the company is starting out as economic activity is waning, consumers are cutting back on debt and high housing prices appear to be taking a toll on demand.

For most of last year, Brazilian developers struggled with weak sales and high inventory, leading many analysts to trim earnings forecasts for this year. Earnings per share for Brazil's listed homebuilders are down 15 percent on average from June, BTG Pactual said in a recent report.

FIRST FOREIGN DEVELOPER

Related Group and Related Cos, which calls themselves the first U.S. developers with local Brazilian operations, will look for opportunities primarily in the northeastern region, whose economy is growing twice as fast as the nation's overall.

The companies have some projects in Mexico, Colombia and Uruguay, but "our attention is now shifting" to Brazil, Latin America's largest economy.

Partnerships will be the key to expanding geographically, since Related Brasil will not have its own engineering arm.

The company will be competing with big local builders such as PDG Realty, Cyrela Brazil Realty and Gafisa.

"It is easier to enter markets where prices haven't risen too much and where there is more available land," said Related Brasil CEO Citron, the former head of Tishman Speyer's Brazil unit.

Pérez said high property prices in Brazil, particularly in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, remained "a worry," especially when compared with places like Miami.

"The concern is whether prices are high because demand is strong, so the problem is if demand weakens, prices will too," he said.

But growing income and the emergence of a new middle class with stable jobs and ample access to credit could prevent that problem, he noted.

"Unlike the United States and Europe," Pérez said, "the middle class, with the strongest purchasing power, is growing sustainably, giving support to the market."