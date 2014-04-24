Activist fund Relational discloses stake in "undervalued" Clean Harbors

BRIEF-Texas Instruments reports quarterly dividend of 50 cents/shr
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Privately owned activist fund Relational Investors LLC disclosed a 9.08 percent stake in Clean Harbors Inc, saying the hazardous waste manager is "undervalued," according to a regulatory filing.
Clean Harbors shares rose 8.6 percent in extended trading.
The San Diego, California-based asset manager, which made its initial investment in Clean Harbors in February, said it had discussed ways to raise the company's valuation, including a strategic review and operational improvements. (link.reuters.com/gyp78v)
Clean Harbors shares do not "adequately reflect the potential for significant earnings and cash flow growth," Relational Investors said in a filing.
Clean Harbors could not be immediately reached for comment.
The company's shares closed at $58.01 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK April 19 United Airlines said on Wednesday it plans to testify at an upcoming U.S. House Transportation Committee hearing on commercial airline industry consumer issues after a passenger was dragged off an April 9 flight in Chicago to make room for crew members.