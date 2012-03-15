Crescent Point loss widens, buys Reliable Energy to boost Bakken output

March 15 Crescent Point Energy Corp
posted a wider quarterly loss, hurt by a derivative
loss, and the oil producer said it will buy the 87.2 percent
stake in Reliable Energy it does not own for C$79.1
million, to further boost output from the Bakken oil field in
Saskatchewan.
Last month, the company said it will buy properties from
PetroBakken Energy Ltd to increase production from the
prolific Bakken shale.
Net loss widened to C$86.2 million, or 30 Canadian cents a
share, from C$50.9 million, or 19 Canadian cents a share, a year
ago.
Crescent Point, which already holds 12.8 percent stake in
Reliable, will also assume debt of about C$20 million as a part
of the deal.