UPDATE 1-Crescent Point buys Reliable Energy to boost Bakken output

* Raises 2012 output for the third time
* Acquisition to boost Bakken shale output
* Q4 loss widens on derivatives
* Reliable shares up 15 pct
By Aftab Ahmed
March 15 Crescent Point Energy
said it will buy Reliable Energy for C$79.1 million to
further boost output from the oil-rich Bakken shale in southwest
Saskatchewan, and raised its 2012 production outlook for the
third time this year.
Crescent, Canada's No.5 independent oil producer and a
pioneer in the Bakken shale, bought some PetroBakken Energy Ltd
assets in February and acquired Wild Stream Exploration
for C$770 million in January.
The Reliable Energy deal prompted Crescent to raise its 2012
production outlook to above 86,500 boe/d from its earlier view
of 86,000 boe/d.
Crescent raised its year-end exit production forecast by
about 1,000 boe/d to about 94,000 boe/d.
Reliable Energy has proved plus probable reserves of 4.1
million barrels of oil equivalent as of Dec. 31, 2011, and the
oil explorer has identified 36 net locations for drilling.
Crescent, which already holds 12.8 percent stake in
Reliable, will pay Reliable shareholders 0.00794 of its stock
for each share. The deal represents a premium of 18 percent to
Reliable stock's Wednesday close of 30 Canadian cents.
"This deal was just about one third of their
quarterly cash flow, and I wouldn't say this was a sizeable
acquisition," said Eric Nuttall, the portfolio manager of
Canada's Sprott Energy Funds. He thinks the company could buy
more during the year.
Crescent will also assume Reliable's debt of about C$20
million.
Reliable's shares rose about 15 percent to 35 Canadian cents
on Thursday on the Toronto Venture Exchange.
Q4 LOSS WIDENS
Calgary, Alberta-based Crescent's net loss widened to C$86.2
million, or 30 Canadian cents a share, from C$50.9 million, or
19 Canadian cents a share, a year ago. The company recorded an
unrealized derivative loss of C$271.4 million in the quarter.
The company's fourth-quarter production rose 16 percent to
81,210 boe/d.