Reliance Inds' cash balance at $14.8 bln at end Dec

MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Friday the company had cash and cash equivalents worth 745.39 billion rupees ($14.8 billion) at the end of the December quarter.

Outstanding debt at the quarter-end was 745.03 billion rupees versus 673.97 billion rupees as on March 31, 2011, the company said in a statement.

Reliance reported a 14 percent fall in October-December net profit, its first quarterly profit drop in more than two years as gross refining margins fell sharply.

