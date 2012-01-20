Reliance Inds' cash balance at $14.8 bln at end Dec

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt expands share repurchase plan by $1 bln
* Mallinckrodt Plc board expands company's share repurchase plan by $1.0 billion; company announces results of 2017 annual general meeting
MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Friday the company had cash and cash equivalents worth 745.39 billion rupees ($14.8 billion) at the end of the December quarter.
Outstanding debt at the quarter-end was 745.03 billion rupees versus 673.97 billion rupees as on March 31, 2011, the company said in a statement.
Reliance reported a 14 percent fall in October-December net profit, its first quarterly profit drop in more than two years as gross refining margins fell sharply.
* Mallinckrodt Plc board expands company's share repurchase plan by $1.0 billion; company announces results of 2017 annual general meeting
* Bristol-Myers Squibb expands focus on precision medicine with investment and planned collaboration with GRAIL on blood-based cancer screening
* Home Bancshares Inc and Centennial Bank announce completion of the acquisition of the Bank Of Commerce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: