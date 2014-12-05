版本:
Reliance Industries to explore oil and gas opportunities in Mexico

MUMBAI Dec 5 India's Reliance Industries Ltd said it has entered into a deal with Mexico's national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos to explore potential upstream oil and gas business opportunities in that country.

The Indian energy conglomerate said the companies will also explore international markets for "value added opportunities". (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
