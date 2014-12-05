Reliance Industries to explore oil and gas opportunities in Mexico

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 21
April 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MUMBAI Dec 5 India's Reliance Industries Ltd said it has entered into a deal with Mexico's national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos to explore potential upstream oil and gas business opportunities in that country.
The Indian energy conglomerate said the companies will also explore international markets for "value added opportunities". (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
April 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Tesla Inc founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk said his latest company Neuralink Corp is working to link the human brain with a machine interface by creating micron-sized devices.
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.