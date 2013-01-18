India's Reliance Q3 net profit up 24 pct, beats estimate

MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian conglomerate Reliance
Industries Ltd posted its first profit increase after
four quarters of declining returns, buoyed by stronger oil
refining margins.
Net profit rose 24 percent to 55.02 billion rupees ($1.01
billion) for the fiscal third quarter that ended in December
from 44.4 billion rupees a year earlier, Reliance said on
Friday.
Reliance, which operates the world's biggest refining
complex, in western India, was expected to post a net profit of
51.2 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company posted an average gross refining margin of $9.6
per barrel for the quarter, compared to $6.8 in the same period
last year.
Reliance has looked to widen beyond its core energy business
in recent years, and has outlined a big drive into
consumer-focused sectors such as telecoms, retail, and financial
services.