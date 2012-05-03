版本:
Reliance selects Fluor for project management services

MUMBAI May 3 India's Reliance Industries said on Thursday it had selected Fluor Corp for project management services at its Jamnagar refining and petrochemical complex in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Fluor will also provide engineering and procurement services for Reliance's pet coke gasification project, the Indian company said in a statement.

