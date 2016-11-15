India's Reliance Group, Cisco Jasper partner for technology venture

MUMBAI Nov 15 India's Reliance Group,
controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, has partnered with Cisco
Jasper to launch a venture to provide enterprises with internet
of things solutions in the country, the companies said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Internet of Things, commonly called IoT, is an emerging
technology which provides seamless interaction between devices
embedded with electronics such as television sets,
refrigerators, and automobiles.
Cisco Jasper is a US-based company that specialises in IoT.
The new venture between the two companies will be called
UNLIMIT, the statement said.
