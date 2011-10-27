UPDATE 2-Reliance Steel's Q3 profit up, but sees Q4 lower

* Q3 profit $1.13/shr vs year-ago 65 cents/shr

* Sees Q4 EPS 70-80 cents v analyst view of 88 cents

* Steel companies' shares rise on economic news

Oct 27 Metals processor Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co's (RS.N) third-quarter profit rose on strong demand, but it warned the fourth quarter would be hurt by lower sales and weaker steel prices.

Shares of Reliance and others in the sector jumped, largely in reaction to positive U.S. economic growth data and agreement among euro-zone nations to address Greek debt issues.

"The stocks are up because of the good economic news," said Michelle Applebaum, analyst with Steel Market Intelligence. "Reliance beat, and they had a great third quarter but their guidance for the fourth quarter was short."

Net earnings for Reliance Steel were $84.9 million, or $1.13 per share, compared with $48.7 million, or 65 cents per share, in the same quarter of 2010, the Los Angeles-based company said on Thursday.

That topped the $1.11 per share average forecast from Wall Street analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reliance Steel, which buys metal from manufacturers and processes it for specific industry needs, said sales rose 29 percent to $2.14 billion.

But it forecast earnings for the fourth quarter between 70 cents to 80 cents per share, below analysts' average forecast of 88 cents per share.

Shares of Reliance were up 4.2 percent at $43.08 after rising as high as $44.50 and extending the rally that has added more than $10 to the shares since the beginning of October.

U.S. Steel (X.N) shares rose 4.4 percent, while ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) shares climbed nearly 10 percent in Europe.

(Reporting by Steve James and Matt Daily, editing by Dave Zimmerman)