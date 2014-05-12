India's Reliance shares rally on plans to pursue gas price arbitration

BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for anti-hypertensive tablets
* Says Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for olmesartan medoxomil tablets
MUMBAI May 12 Reliance Industries Ltd gained as much as 4.2 percent to its highest since April 2011 after the company and its partners in a gas block said on Saturday they were taking the Indian government to arbitration seeking implementation of higher gas prices.
Reliance and its partners BP Plc and Niko Resources issued the notice of arbitration to the government on May 9, the three companies said in a joint statement.
Shares in Reliance also tracked a broad-based rally that sent both the benchmark BSE index and NSE index to record highs. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Says sales for quarter were $74.1 million versus $58.7 million
* Resolutions for approval, implementation of acquisition of Stillwater Mining passed by requisite majority of votes at meeting at 09:00, April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)