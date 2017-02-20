版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 00:05 BJT

Reliance's Jio hails Uber ride in payments battle with PayTM

MUMBAI Feb 20 Uber users in India, who until now had Chinese Internet giant Alibaba-backed PayTM as the only payment wallet option available to book a ride, will now be able to pay through Reliance Jio Infocomm's Jio Money.

Reliance said on Monday it had struck a partnership with Uber Technologies Inc which will help it challenge PayTM's dominance in digital payments.

Such transactions rose in popularity after a cash crunch caused due to the Indian government's move to scrap some currency notes in November.

Reliance, which launched Jio Money in December, said it also plans to soon allow users to book and pay for Uber rides from the app itself, a feature that PayTM does not offer. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Alexander Smith)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐