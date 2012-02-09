New Issue-Reliance Holding USA sells $1 bln notes

Feb 9Reliance Holding USA Inc on Thursday sold $1 billion of guaranteed senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RELIANCE HOLDING USA INC AMT $1 BLN COUPON 5.40 PCT MATURITY 02/14/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.481 FIRST PAY 08/14/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.468 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/14/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 345 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A