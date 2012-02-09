版本:
New Issue-Reliance Holding USA sells $1 bln notes

Feb 9Reliance Holding USA Inc on
Thursday sold $1 billion of guaranteed senior unsecured notes in
the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 	
    Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
HSBC, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: RELIANCE HOLDING USA INC	
	
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 5.40 PCT    MATURITY    02/14/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.481   FIRST PAY   08/14/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5.468 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/14/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 345 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

