Blackstone, Carlyle in talks to buy Reliance towers-report

Nov 11 India's Reliance Communications
is in exclusive talks with private equity firms
Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group to sell
its telecoms tower unit, the Times of India reported on Friday,
citing an unnamed source.
Reliance, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, has spent a
year looking for a buyer for the 95-percent stake in its
Reliance Infratel tower unit, as the country's No.2 mobile phone
carrier by subscribers struggles with its more than $7 billion
net debt.
A consortium of Blackstone and Carlyle was likely to
complete a deal by December that was expected to value the
towers at more than $3.5 billion, the newspaper said, citing an
unnamed source familiar with the process.
Reliance has hired UBS and sought $5 billion for
the tower business, but potential bidders had expressed concern
about Reliance's valuation being at least $1 billion too high.
A Reliance spokeman declined to comment on the report when
contacted by Reuters. Spokesman for Carlyle and Blackstone also
declined to comment.
India's cellular market is the world's fast-growing, but
ferocious competition, low call prices and high operational
costs are squeezing margins of operators.
Last year, Reliance tried to sell a 26-percent stake in
itself to pare debt, but found no takers. A plan to float the
tower unit in an initial public offering also failed to take off
and a deal to merge its tower arm with a rival collapsed.
(Reporting by Henry Foy and Indulal PM in MUMBAI; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)