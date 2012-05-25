Canada, German firms eye Reliance Cap unit stake-paper

MUMBAI May 25 Canada's Intact Insurance and
German insurer HDI-Gerling International Holdings have emerged
as top contenders to buy 26 percent stake in the non-life
insurance business of India's Reliance Capital, the
Mint reported on Friday.
The deal could be valued around 15 billion rupees ($268
million), the newspaper said, quoting two people with direct
knowledge of the matter. UBS India has been appointed advisors
to Reliance General, it said.
Reliance Capital, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, has
been looking to sell minority stakes in its key businesses to
cut the group's? debt. Last year, its CEO said the company was
in talks with potential partners to sell 26 percent stake in the
general insurance business.
The prospective Canadian bidder is part of Toronto-based
Intact Financial Corp, while HDI-Gerling is a unit of
Germany's third-largest insurer, Talanx.
Media reports have also named Travelers Companies
and Samsung Fire and Marine among potential buyers.
Earlier this year, Nippon Life Insurance agreed
to pay $290 million for a 26 percent stake in Reliance Capital's
asset management unit.
The Japanese company also owns 26 percent in Reliance's life
insurance business, acquired last year for $680 million.
A Reliance Capital spokesman declined to comment. Officials
at Intact and HDI-Gerling could not be reached outside regular
business hours.