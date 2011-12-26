Reliance Comm close to PE deal for tower unit-report

BRIEF-Fauquier bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Fauquier bankshares announces year end and fourth quarter 2016 results
MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian mobile phone carrier Reliance Communications, is in the final stages of talks with private equity firms Carlyle and Blackstone to sell its tower unit, the Times of India reported on Monday.
The deal, which could be worth $4 billion, is expected to be announced in the next two weeks, the newspaper said, without citing any sources.
Debt-laden Reliance Communications, India's second biggest mobile operator, has posted nine straight drops in quarterly profit and the company has been trying to sell the tower unit for more than one-and-half years to help bring in much needed funds.
A spokesman for Reliance Communications did not offer any comment.
* Fauquier bankshares announces year end and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. reports 5.8 percent passive stake in Sussex Bancorp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kO4Enk
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 8 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Wednesday after consumer inflation slowed more than expected last month, boosting rate cut bets. The official measure of consumer prices rose 0.38 percent in January from December, the smallest increase for the month since 1994. The figures reinforced bets that the central bank will once again cut the benchmark overnight lending rate by 75 basis points in a meeting later this m