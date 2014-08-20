UPDATE 1-India's Reliance to source 1.5 mln tonne/year of ethane from U.S.

(Adds details from company statement, background)
MUMBAI Aug 20 India's Reliance Industries Ltd
is to import 1.5 million tonnes a year of ethane from
the United States to use as feedstock for its crackers, as the
company looks to take advantage of its investments in the
prolific North American shale gas industry.
Crackers using ethane derived from shale natural gas liquids
(NGLs) enjoy a cost advantage as it is cheaper than the
alternative oil-derived feedstock naphtha for cracking into the
petrochemical industry's basic building blocks such as ethylene
and propylene.
The company has executed storage and capacity agreements for
liquefaction and export of ethane with a North American
terminal, which is expected to commence operations in the second
half of 2016, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The energy conglomerate, which operates the world's biggest
refinery complex in a single location in western India, has also
invested a total of $7.36 billion as of the end of June in three
shale joint-ventures in the United States.
Reliance, controlled by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani,
plans to invest an additional $2 billion in shale assets,
according to a person with direct knowledge of the company's
investment plans.
"Reliance's investments in shale gas and its existing
crackers portfolio in India are a natural fit for sourcing
ethane from North America and shipping it to India to attain
long term feedstock competitiveness," the company said in the
statement.
Reliance also said it has placed orders for six very large
carriers to ship liquefied ethane to India as well as building
storage facilities and pipelines to take the ethane to its
crackers.
