India Reliance Power shares fall after federal auditor report

NEW DELHI Aug 17 Shares in India's Reliance
Power fell more than 6 percent on Friday after the
country's federal auditor said the company unduly benefited from
a government decision allowing the power producer to use surplus
coal from its captive block for another project it was not meant
for.
Reliance Power, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, is
developing a 4000 MW project at Sasan in the central state of
Madhya Pradesh and was allotted captive blocks to fuel this
project. The company later received government approval to use
coal from these blocks for another power project being developed
by the company.