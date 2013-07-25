Weak demand, prices weigh on Reliance Steel's profit

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
July 25 Metals processor Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co reported a 25 percent fall in its quarterly profit as demand and selling prices remained weak in a sluggish global economy.
Profit fell to $81 million, or $1.05 per share, in the second quarter from $108.8 million, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 10.8 percent to $2.45 billion.
Reliance Steel is the largest U.S. operator of metals-servicing centers, customizing and distributing metals from more than 250 locations.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.