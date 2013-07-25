UPDATE 1-Weak demand, prices dent Reliance Steel's profit outlook

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
July 25 Metals processor Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly results due to weak demand and selling prices and forecast third-quarter profit below analysts' estimates due to a sluggish global economy.
Reliance Steel, the largest U.S. operator of metals-servicing centers, said economic uncertainties will continue to weigh on industrial growth in the current quarter. The company expects only slight improvements in demand with pricing.
It forecast third-quarter profit of $1.15-$1.25 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.34 per share in profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Non-residential construction is Reliance Steel's biggest market, followed by aerospace, energy and transportation. The company has limited exposure to the automotive sector.
Non-residential construction has lagged the U.S. housing recovery amid slow manufacturing activity.
Slow global industrial activity forced Reliance Steel's smaller rival A.M. Castle & Co to consolidate operations and cut jobs earlier this year.
Net income attributable to Reliance fell about 26 percent to $81.0 million, or $1.05 per share in the second quarter, from $108.8 million, $1.44 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time charges, it earned $1.14 per share, missing analysts' average expectation of $1.18 per share.
Sales rose 11 percent to $2.45 billion, but lagged analysts' average expectation of $2.48 billion.
The company said average selling price fell 11 percent to $1.718 per ton in the quarter.
Los Angeles-based Reliance Steel buys metals such as steel and aluminum from producers and customizes them at service centers in 39 U.S. states.
Shares of Reliance Steel, which has a market value of more than $5 billion, fell 1 percent to $68.11 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.