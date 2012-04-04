UPDATE 1-Reliance Steel buys National Specialty Alloys

NEW YORK, April 4 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co
has acquired National Specialty Alloys, a specialty alloy
processor and distributor of premium stainless steel and nickel
alloy bars and shapes.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Reliance said on Wednesday that current management of NSA,
which is based in Houston, will remain in place with Mark Russ
continuing as president.
NSA, founded in 1985 and with locations in Anaheim,
California; Buford, Georgia; and Tulsa, Oklahoma, had net sales
of $96 million in the 12 months ended Oct. 31.
Reliance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Hannah
said the acquisition will enhance the company's products with
the addition of specialty stainless steel and nickel products.
"NSA also expands and complements our exposure to the
fast-growing energy market," he said, noting NSA`s primary end
market focuses on horizontal drilling and completion tools,
pumps and valves used in oil and gas production.
NSA was sold by a consortium of investors led by Post Oak
Energy Capital LP and including Chesapeake Investments LLC,
Solar Capital Ltd, CarVal Investors LLC and LRC Speciality LLC.