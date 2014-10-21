Bertelsmann to buy Relias Learning from Vista Equity

| SAN FRANCISCO/MUNICH
SAN FRANCISCO/MUNICH Oct 21 Europe's largest
media group, Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, said on Tuesday
it had struck a deal to acquire Relias Learning from buyout firm
Vista Equity Partners, in what is the company's biggest push yet
into educational software.
Bertelsmann said in a statement that the price was in the
"mid-hundreds of millions" of dollars. Two people familiar with
the deal, who were not authorized to disclose details publicly,
said Bertelsmann would pay around $540 million.
Cary, North Carolina-based Relias generates revenue by
selling subscription software to companies that train workers,
mostly in the healthcare sector. More than 4,000 organizations
use the software, which has trained about 2 million people.
Bertelsmann, which controls broadcaster RTL and co-owns book
publisher Penguin Random House, said in March that it would
devote a significant amount of the 3 billion euros ($3.8
billion) it had earmarked for acquisitions into the education
sector. Relias is Bertelsmann's biggest acquisition in the
United States since it took over Random House in 1998.
Bertelsmann chairman and CEO Thomas Rabe said in the
statement that the deal "is a major step on the way to making
the education business a third mainstay of business for
Bertelsmann alongside media and services."
Vista, a private equity firm focused on software, combined
two previous educational companies it had purchased, Silverchair
Learning Systems and Essential Learning, to form Relias in 2012
as a 15-person operation in a North Carolina strip mall. It
recruited CEO Jim Triandiflou, who turned around the company.
Relias now has 250 employees and plans to hire up to 400.
The sale of Relias comes as other private equity firms have
sought to capitalize on the high valuations of companies in the
professional educational sector.
Earlier this year, for example, Berkshire Partners LLC sold
Skillsoft Ltd, an education software provider, to Charterhouse
Capital Partners LLP for $2.3 billion. Subsequently, Skillsoft
acquired human resources solutions company SumTotal Systems LLC
from Vista
Credit Suisse advised Vista on the deal.
