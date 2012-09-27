版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 27日 星期四 13:05 BJT

Invesco to buy 49 pct in India Religare's asset management unit-source

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 U.S. money manager Invesco Ltd is set to buy a 49 pct stake in the asset management business of Indian financial services firm Religare Enterprises for about 4.5 billion rupees ($84 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

Religare Enterprises is controlled by billionaire brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who also control hospital chain Fortis Healthcare.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐