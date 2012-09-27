Invesco to buy 49 pct in India Religare's asset management unit-source

BRIEF-Huron to acquire growth strategy firm Innosight
* Huron Consulting Group Inc - Huron will purchase innosight holdings, llc for $100 million upon closing
NEW DELHI, Sept 27 U.S. money manager Invesco Ltd is set to buy a 49 pct stake in the asset management business of Indian financial services firm Religare Enterprises for about 4.5 billion rupees ($84 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.
Religare Enterprises is controlled by billionaire brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who also control hospital chain Fortis Healthcare.
* Nuri Telecom Company Limited purchases additional common shares of Apivio Systems Inc.
* Summit Industrial Income - has waived conditions for additional 260,830 square foot property in greater Toronto area for expected purchase price of $28.2 million