UPDATE 3-Ex-oilman named new leader of world's Anglicans

* Justin Welby had swift rise through church hierarchy
* Faces tough decisions over gay marriage and women bishops
* Came to priesthood after career in oil business
By Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, Nov 9 A former oil executive was named
leader of the world's 80 million Anglicans on Friday, ending
months of closed-door intrigue as the church struggles with
bitter rifts over women bishops and gay marriage.
Justin Welby, 56, has been bishop of the northern English
city of Durham for barely a year and will replace the liberal
incumbent Rowan Williams as archbishop of Canterbury in
December.
Welby is against gay marriage but favours the ordination of
women as bishops.
Liberal clerics in the United States and Britain are at odds
with conservatives in Africa and elsewhere over such issues, and
Welby is likely to come under intense pressure to prevent the
church tearing itself apart.
His appointment as the 105th archbishop caps a meteoric rise
in the Church of England hierarchy since he quit the oil
business and was ordained a priest in 1992.
The bespectacled and soft-spoken Welby accepted the
appointment at London's Lambeth Palace, the official London
residence of the archbishop of Canterbury for 800 years.
He said the job offer had been a daunting one. "My initial
reaction was, 'oh no'," a smiling Welby told reporters in a room
adorned with portraits of former archbishops and gold
chandeliers.
"It's something I never expected. And the last few weeks
have been a rather strange experience, to put it mildly."
The long-awaited announcement, made by Prime Minister David
Cameron's office, follows weeks of intense speculation that a
row over whether to choose a reformer or a safe pair of hands
had stalled the nomination process.
"Well this is the best-kept secret since the last cabinet
reshuffle," Welby told an audience that included his wife, five
children and a baby grand-daughter, after opening his address
with a brief prayer.
He has said the death of his infant daughter in a 1983 car
crash brought him closer to God.
Speaking with the sleeves of his dog-collared clerical shirt
rolled up to the elbows, Welby stressed that he wanted to be
defined by his faith rather than his background - he attended
Eton, the same elite British school as Cameron.
After a stint at French oil firm Elf Aquitaine, Welby worked
as finance director at Enterprise Oil. But in his acceptance
speech, he appeared wary of too much emphasis being placed on
his former career.
"The key thing is the sense of having lived and worked in a
world where the church was felt by many people to be completely
irrelevant and how that attitude made you think round what it
means to be Christian," he said.
ETONIAN URBANITY
Welby's handling of the issues of gay marriage and women's
ordinations as bishops is set to define his tenure.
Commentators said his schooling, financial expertise and
extensive conflict resolution work in Nigeria and elsewhere will
have furnished him with the tough negotiation skills needed to
heal the deep rifts in the church.
"I suspect he has that urbanity and confidence that you
often associate with Old Etonians," said Richard Coles, an
Anglican parish priest and broadcaster.
"He's worked at a high level that's not marked by
sentimentality and gentleness, so I think he's also a player."
Cameron said Welby's corporate experience would stand him in
good stead in the new role.
"Having someone who had a life outside the church in
business, who understands difficult, complicated issues, will
bring a great breath of fresh air to the Church of England,"
Cameron said, according to the BBC.
In his speech, Welby chose his words carefully when
addressing the issue of gay marriage, highlighting the need for
respectful dialogue. "We must have no truck with any form of
homophobia, in any part of the church," he said.
He won praise from the liberal camp by saying he would vote
to allow the ordination of women as bishops at a crucial
assembly later this month that is the culmination of over 10
years of debate.
"I am thrilled," said Christina Rees, a former chairman of
advocacy group Women and the Church and member of the General
Synod, the legislative body of the church.
"To hear the new archbishop of Canterbury saying 10 days
before the vote: 'I am strongly in favour', is really going to
positively influence the vote," Rees said.
After his speech, the archbishop-to-be smiled widely as he
posed for photographs at the imposing entrance to Lambeth
Palace, across the river from the Houses of Parliament and Big
Ben. He will be formally enthroned as archbishop next year.
"All archbishops of Canterbury get eaten alive by their own
kind," said Coles.
"Whether or not Welby survives, remains to be seen."