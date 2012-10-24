Rebel Catholic group expels Holocaust-denying bishop

* SSPX expels Williamson after several years of discord
* Move unlikely to bring SSPX closer to Vatican
* Williamson affair embarrassed Pope Benedict, Vatican
By Tom Heneghan, Religion Editor
PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters)- A rebel Catholic traditionalist
group has expelled British-born Bishop Richard Williamson who
deeply embarrassed the Vatican by denying the Holocaust shortly
before he was readmitted to the Church three years ago.
The Swiss-based Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX), whose four
bishops were excommunicated from 1988 to 2009, said on Wednesday
it took the step because Williamson had disobeyed his superiors.
Williamson, 72, an opponent of recent SSPX efforts to win
full reintegration into the Church, caused an international
uproar with his ultra-hardline views broadcast only days before
the Vatican lifted the bans on him and three other bishops.
His presence in the SSPX leadership appeared to be a hurdle
to any accord with the Vatican. But negotiations have broken
down in any case so his departure may not have an effect on the
group's relations with Rome.
The statement said Williamson was excluded for "having
distanced himself from the management and the government of the
SSPX for several years and refusing to show due respect and
obedience to his lawful superiors".
The Vatican declined to comment on the the SSPX statement,
which said Williamson was excluded by the group on Oct. 4.
The SSPX opposes modernising reforms decided by the
1962-1965 Second Vatican Council. In his bid to end its schism,
Pope Benedict has promoted the old Latin Mass the SSPX champions
and lifted the excommunication bans on its bishops.
But talks aimed at creating a special status for the group
within the Church have broken down because it has refused to
accept the Council as legitimate, especially its recognition of
other Christian denominations and Judaism as valid faiths.
Williamson's denial of Holocaust gas chambers in a
television interview in January 2009, just before the
excommunication bans were lifted, sparked a wave of criticism
from Catholics and Jews.
Even German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on the Vatican
to distance itself from him. The Vatican ordered Williamson to
recant his denial but he apologised only for any
misunderstanding he had caused.
A German court later fined Williamson for publicly denying
the Holocaust took place, which is a crime in Germany.
The Williamson affair was also embarrassing because it
showed how isolated the Vatican was in the Internet age.
In an unprecedented letter to Catholic bishops, Benedict
admitted he did not know Williamson's far-right wing views
despite the fact the bishop had published them on the Internet.
The Vatican would use the Internet more in future, he said.
Since that uproar, Williamson had used the Internet to
publish commentaries critical of the SSPX's efforts to reach an
accord with the Vatican.
(Reporting by Tom Heneghan and Naomi O'Leary; editing by Robert
Woodward)