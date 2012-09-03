UPDATE 4-Unification Church head Sun Myung Moon dies at 92

* Unification Church founder Sun Myung Moon dies aged 92
* Leaves vast religious organisation, business empire
* Funeral set for Sept. 15
By Ju-min Park
GAPYEONG, South Korea, Sept 3 Sun Myung Moon, a
self-declared messiah who founded the controversial Unification
Church which has millions of followers around the globe, died on
Monday leaving a vast business empire and a legacy of mass
weddings.
Church officials said Moon, 92, who had suffered
complications from pneumonia, was taken to hospital in Seoul in
mid-August and was moved to a hospital in a rural retreat last
week when his family believed there was little chance of
recovery.
His body was lying in a vast building resembling the White
House at the retreat in rugged hills about an hour outside the
South Korean capital of Seoul. The funeral will be on Sept. 15,
after which he will be buried at the retreat.
Moon had led an active public life until recently,
officiating a mass wedding for 2,500 in March and leading a
service of more than 15,000 followers in July.
Critics have for years vilified the church as a heretical
and dangerous cult and questioned its murky finances and how it
indoctrinates followers, described in derogatory terms as
"Moonies."
Moon is survived by his wife - the pair are called "true
parents" by followers - and 10 of their 13 children.
Religious experts say Moon will remain at the centre of the
church, keeping it together despite signs of previously
unimaginable fissure among his sons, according to a creed that
had been prepared since a helicopter crash four years ago that
nearly killed Moon and his wife.
Born in what is now North Korea in 1920, Moon founded the
church soon after the Korean War that ended in 1953, rapidly
expanding the ministry internationally and building a business
at the same time that served as the backbone of the empire.
The Unification Church runs the Segye Times newspaper in
South Korea and more than a dozen other firms along with
overseas businesses, including the conservative Washington
Times.
"The Unification Church will continue to be in good shape
even after Sun Myung Moon's death," said Tark Ji-il, who teaches
church history at the Busan Presbyterian University.
"The Unification Church is not simply a religious
organisation, but is a commercial organisation built on
religious conviction."
MOON "MET JESUS"
Moon's farming parents followed the Presbyterian Church, a
branch of Protestant Christianity. When he was 15, he said, he
met Jesus, who appeared to him as he prayed in the hills and
asked him to take on the work of building God's kingdom on
Earth.
Moon refused twice, according to a biography by Mike Breen,
former journalist for the Washington Times.
"Jesus asked him a third time. 'There is no one else who can
do this work.' ... From the comfort of his youthful ideals, he
peered over the abyss of the difficulties that would lie ahead
and decided. 'I will do it,' he promised."
Moon had handed over day-to-day operations of the church,
which has its headquarters in Seoul, to one of his sons and the
management of the Tongil Group with interests in construction,
resorts, travel agencies and the newspaper to another son.
Church officials and followers alike rejected the idea that
the man who proclaimed himself a messiah would be reincarnated.
"The church teaches us, dust to dust, and it's the soul that
goes to heaven, and so is the law, the truth and order of
things, which is why all humans come and go," said Lee Sang-bo,
a life-long follower of the church who said he was married at a
mass wedding in 1982.
"And a messiah is no exception."
Moon was known as a strident anti-communist and visited
North Korea in 1991 to meet the reclusive state's founder, Kim
Il-sung, to discuss business ventures and unification, a visit
condemned by South Korea which remains technically at war with
the North.
He also courted controversy in his business life and served
prison term in New York after a 1982 conviction on tax evasion
charges.