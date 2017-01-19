Remy Cointreau Q3 sales accelerate on progress in U.S. and China

PARIS Jan 19 French spirits group Remy
Cointreau said on Thursday that sales growth
accelerated in the third quarter, beating market expectations,
driven by robust demand in the United States, its top market,
and improving sales in China.
The company, which makes Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau
liquor, said cognac sales notably benefited by anticipated
shipments ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations this month
and improving travel retail trends.
Remy Cointreau, which is trying to sell more of its
higher-priced spirits to boost profitability, kept its goal for
growth in current operating profit at constant exchange rates
and scope for the full year ending March 31.
Group sales reached 323.3 million euros ($343.89 million) in
the three months to Dec. 31, showing like-for-like growth of 9
percent, compared with a 7.4 percent rise in the second quarter.
Cognac sales, which account for more than half the company's
revenue, rose 22.3 percent year-on-year in the quarter. This
followed a 9.3 percent rise in the second quarter and a 0.5
percent drop in the first.
The company-compiled consensus of analysts was for
third-quarter like-for-like sales growth of 4.2 percent for the
group and 9.3 percent for cognac.
Similar to other spirits makers, including larger rivals
Diageo and Pernod Ricard, Remy Cointreau has
faced pressure on sales of cognac and other luxury goods in
China following a government crackdown on luxury gift-giving and
personal spending by Chinese civil servants.
The crackdown has led to significant changes across the
group, with Remy Cointreau moving more towards the United
States, which now contributes 38 percent of group sales compared
to around 20 percent for China.
The figures were published on the company's website.
($1 = 0.9401 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)