UPDATE 2-Sales of Remy Cointreau cognac pick up in China, U.S.

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Jan 21 Sales of premium cognac and other luxury drinks grew in the United States and improved in China in the last three months of 2015 despite the economic slowdown, French drinks group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum beat market expectations with a return to sales growth that boosted its shares by 5 percent.

Last year the United States edged out China as the company's top market after a Chinese government crackdown on ostentatious spending, but figures showed premium cognac sales in China were starting to recover.

"It's clear there is an acceleration in China. We hope confidence remains and hope for a great Chinese New Year," Finance Chief Luca Marotta told analysts.

The Chinese New Year, which starts on Feb. 8 this year, usually boosts the consumption of premium spirits.

The company maintained its target for growth in underlying operating profits at constant exchange rates for the full year ending March 31.

Remy Cointreau said group sales amounted to 298.4 million euros ($325.3 million), topping the average of analysts' forecasts of 294 million euros.

Closely watched like-for-like sales growth of 3.2 percent reversed a 3.2 percent drop in the second quarter.

"The improvement in sales in greater China and the United States were the main drivers of this upturn. The Europe, Middle East and Africa region continued its momentum over the quarter," the company said in a statement.

Cognac sales account for more than half the company's revenue. The United States now accounts for 30 percent of sales of Remy Cointreau, with China accounting for nearly 20 percent.

Changes Remy Cointreau made to its distributors' network in China and Chinese wholesalers' caution had weighed on group cognac sales, causing a 7.1 percent dip from April.

But cognac sales rose 6.4 percent year-on-year in the last three months of 2015, as wholesalers ordered stock for retailers and restaurants.

Marotta told analysts the company's recent advertising campaigns on Remy Martin and the Louis XII luxury cognac brands and its growing use of social media in China may have also boosted sales.

($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan, Katharine Houreld)